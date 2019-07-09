Quantcast

Glaxo's Long-Acting HIV Regimen Gets FDA's Priority Status

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

GlaxoSmithKline plc 's GSK HIV subsidiary, ViiV Healthcare, received Priority Review designation from the FDA for the new drug application for its long-acting, injectable two-drug HIV regimen

Glaxo had filed the NDA in April seeking approval for the two-drug monthly regimen of its candidate cabotegravir and J&J's JNJ Edurant (rilpivirine) for the treatment of HIV-1-infected adults who had maintained viral suppression and who are not resistant to cabotegravir or rilpivirine.With the FDA granting a Priority Review in June, a decision is expected on Dec 29, 2019. 

Meanwhile, ViiV Healthcare also announced the start of the first-ever study - CUSTOMIZE - to identify and evaluate approaches to implementing its once-monthly injectable HIV treatment in the real world. This approach can be different and an improvement from the controlled setting of a clinical study

ViiV Healthcare is an HIV company majorly owned by Glaxo and Pfizer PFE .

So far this year, Glaxo's shares have outperformed the industry , rising 6% compared with the industry's 2.6% increase.

HIV is a key therapeutic area for Glaxo with successful dolutegravir-based regimens, Tivicay, Triumeqand Juluca in its portfolio. In April, ViiV Healthcare gained FDA approval for a single-tablet two-drug regimen, Dovato for treatment naïve HIV- 1 adults. HIV sales totaled £1.12 billion in the first quarter of 2019 with dolutegravir-based regimens generating £1.07 million, which partly offset lower sales of established HIV products. However, on the call, the company specified that growth in the dolutegravir franchise was slower than past quarters due to a more competitive environment.

ViiV Healthcare is focused on advancing HIV care by exploring new treatment paradigms (two-drug regimens), new modalities (long-acting injectables) and new mechanisms of actions (including maturation inhibitors and broadly neutralizing antibodies). Other than the long-acting, injectable two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine, Glaxo has fostemsavir in its HIV pipeline, which has been developed to treat heavily pre-treated HIV patients. An NDA for fostemsavir is expectedto be filedin second-half 2019.

Other key players in the HIV market are Gilead GILD , Merck, AbbVie and J&J.

Glaxo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

