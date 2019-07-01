Glatfelter (GLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019

Glatfelter ( GLT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that GLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.88, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLT was $16.88, representing a -17.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 81.8% increase over the 52 week low of $9.29.

GLT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company ( IP ) and Suzano S.A. ( SUZ ). GLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports GLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 242.86%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an decrease of -8.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GLT at 1.41%.