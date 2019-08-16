Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Gladstone Commercial Corporation ( GOOD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOOD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 141st quarter that GOOD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.03, the dividend yield is 6.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOOD was $22.03, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.83 and a 30.43% increase over the 52 week low of $16.89.

GOOD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). GOOD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GOOD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.75%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

