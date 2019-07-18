Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Gladstone Capital Corporation ( GLAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 126th quarter that GLAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.52, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLAD was $9.52, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.87 and a 48.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

GLAD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Albany International Corporation ( AIN ) and Amalgamated Bank ( AMAL ). GLAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports GLAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.78%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

