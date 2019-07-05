Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ( GBCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GBCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.61, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBCI was $40.61, representing a -14.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.67 and a 10.23% increase over the 52 week low of $36.84.

GBCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GBCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports GBCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.75%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GBCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GBCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( VIOG )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF ( VIOO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOG with an increase of 3.69% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of GBCI at 1.87%.