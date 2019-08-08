GKOS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.04, changing hands as low as $61.09 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading off about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.05 per share, with $84.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.62.
