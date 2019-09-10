Quantcast

GKOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.43, changing hands as high as $69.47 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Glaukos Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.60 per share, with $84.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $68.87.

