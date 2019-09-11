Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GILD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GILD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.08, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GILD was $67.08, representing a -15.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.61 and a 11.21% increase over the 52 week low of $60.32.

GILD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) and Biogen Inc. ( BIIB ). GILD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports GILD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.23%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to GILD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GILD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund ( IBB )

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF ( BBH )

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF ( PBE )

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF ( PJP )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEIH with an increase of 0.35% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of GILD at 8.44%.