Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $67.08, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.52 billion, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $22.07 billion, which would represent changes of +3.3% and -0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GILD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.

Meanwhile, GILD's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

