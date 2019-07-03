Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $69, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had gained 7.03% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 7.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

GILD will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, down 9.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, down 2.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $22.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.3% and -0.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GILD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GILD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.99 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.

We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.