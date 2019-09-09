Quantcast

Gilead Sciences Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GILD

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.98, changing hands as high as $66.57 per share. Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GILD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Gilead Sciences Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GILD's low point in its 52 week range is $60.32 per share, with $79.61 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $66.33.

