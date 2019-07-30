Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) finally rebound from better-than-expected sales in its key segments such as its HIV franchise — an area that showed tremendous promise in the first quarter? That’s the critical question on the minds of investors heading into quarterly results on Tuesday.

The biotech specialist is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after Tuesday’s closing bell. While analysts expect the company’s declining revenue and earnings to show a turn for the better, will it finally enough to excite investors? Gilead shares have risen 7% year to date, underperforming the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. This underperformance has been a trend with Gilead's stock over the past several years as the shares have lost 17% in three years, while the S&P has risen 40%.

But with new CEO Daniel O’Day, a former Roche (RHHBY) executive, on the board, things could be about to change. The company’s HIV business is expected to maintain momentum in the second quarter. Likewise, Gilead is expected to benefit from better-than-expected antiviral product revenue, which is being driven by an uptick in demand from products such as Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey. Genvoya has been listed as a preferred regimen in several HIV treatment guidelines.

Gilead has also established a solid track record of earnings performance, with the company surpassing consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters. On Tuesday, investors will look to see if Gilead can continue that trend. More importantly, will the company’s guidance suggest that there should be a reason for the analyst to raise their price targets.

For the quarter that ended in June, the Foster City, Calif.-based company is projected to earn $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.91 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 2.84% year over year to $6.87 per share, while full-year revenue of $22.06 billion would mark a decline of 1% year over year.

Beyond the top- and bottom-line numbers, investors will focus on the health of the company, namely its cash on hand. And to what extent, the company can reclaim its reputation for its strong balance sheet that was once earned from strong profitability and revenue growth? The Street will also focus on the company's product pipeline. The company has disclosed plans to submit a new drug application, seeking FDA approval of its new drug filgotinib, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

As for the headline numbers themselves, Gilead will have the benefit of much easier year-over-year comparisons. The Street will be focused on revenue stabilization and guidance. And whether from market share gains or via acquisitions, analysts will look for reasons to be patient with this turnaround. Meanwhile, from a valuation perspective, the shares look attractive and a solid beat and raise quarter could send them higher.

What’s more, when factoring Gilead’s 3.80% dividend yield, which is almost twice the payout of the S&P 500, now would be the time to own GILD shares, which could be a solid turnaround story for the next 12 to 18 months.