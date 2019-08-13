Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Gildan Activewear, Inc. ( GIL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.134 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GIL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GIL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.83, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GIL was $36.83, representing a -8.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.40 and a 31.02% increase over the 52 week low of $28.11.

GIL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). GIL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44. Zacks Investment Research reports GIL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.34%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GIL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GIL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GIL as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF ( SCHC )

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF ( VSS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an decrease of -5.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GIL at 0.44%.