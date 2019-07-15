GILD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.58, changing hands as high as $68.25 per share. Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GILD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GILD's low point in its 52 week range is $60.32 per share, with $79.61 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.66.
