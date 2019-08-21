Quantcast

GIL or UAA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors looking for stocks in the Textile - Apparel sector might want to consider either Gildan Activewear (GIL) or Under Armour (UAA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Gildan Activewear is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Under Armour has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that GIL has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GIL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.45, while UAA has a forward P/E of 54.96. We also note that GIL has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UAA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for GIL is its P/B ratio of 3.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, UAA has a P/B of 4.09.

Based on these metrics and many more, GIL holds a Value grade of B, while UAA has a Value grade of C.

GIL sticks out from UAA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that GIL is the better option right now.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GIL , UAA


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





    Zacks.com
    Contributor:

    Zacks.com

    Equity Research












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar