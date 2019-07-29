Gibraltar (ROCK) Shares Up Despite Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss

Following Gibraltar Industries, Inc. 's ROCK second-quarter 2019 earnings release, the stock gained nearly 4% on Jul 26, despite reporting lower-than-expected results. The upside was mainly attributable to solid backlog and bright third-quarter 2019 view.





The company's adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 6.4%. Also, net sales of $262.7 million missed the consensus mark of $275 million by 4.3%.On a year-over-year basis, its top line decreased 1.2%, while bottom line increased 2.8% on the back of enduring benefits from 80/20 simplification, interest savings on loan repayment and supply-chain initiatives. Yet, challenging market dynamics in Residential and Industrial businesses, as well as incremental field ramp-up of cost for its new solar tracking solution impacted the results.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Notably, the company recorded a backlog of $242 million across the business, up 30% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by strengthening solar, greenhouse, perimeter security and infrastructure businesses.



Segmental Details



Residential Products : Net sales in the segment fell 0.5% year over year to $130.4 million during the quarter, mainly due to lower demand for building products, caused by adverse weather conditions and labor shortages. Nonetheless, the decline was partially offset by an increase in selling price, implemented during the second half of 2018.



Adjusted operating margins contracted 230 basis points (bps) to 16.2%. The downside was mainly due to lower volumes, material cost alignment and unfavorable product mix.



Industrial and Infrastructure Products : Segment's sales decreased 8.2% year over year to $56.2 million. The drop was mainly due to lower volumes in the Industrial business for its core expanded metal products. Meanwhile, declining steel prices resulted in delaying new orders in the Industrial business. Nonetheless, the Infrastructure business grew year over year on strong end-market activity and enhanced new business bidding activities.



Adjusted operating margins contracted 120 bps to 9.6%, owing to lower volume in the Industrial business, product mix and the alignment of material costs to pricing.



Renewable Energy and Conservation : Quarterly net sales at the segment rose 3.1% year over year to $76 million. The improved results were attributable to strong demand for its greenhouse solutions and contribution from the prior-year acquisition of SolarBos. Meanwhile, revenues for its solar tracker solution were muted during the quarter as the company stopped accepting new orders, while implementing field modifications for customers.



Adjusted operating margins of 12.6% were down 40 bps due to additional expenses incurred for its tracker solution, in a bid to improve durability and performance.



Costs and Margins



Cost of sales during the quarter totaled $199.1 million, up 1.8% year over year. Gross margin came in at 24.2%, down 230 bps year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 3.3% year over year to $37 million. Adjusted operating margin of 11.6% contacted 70 bps year over year.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



As of Jun 30, 2019, Gibraltar had cash and cash equivalents worth $81.9 million compared with $297 million recorded at the end of 2018.



In the first six months of 2019, the company provided $6.5 million cash for operating activities compared with $3.8 million cash used in operations in the comparable year-ago period.



Guidance



Gibraltar remains confident about end-markets served across the business, given solid backlog level. The company intends to gain efficiency on the back of innovative product development, strategic acquisitions and the implementation of 80/20 simplification projects.



For 2019, Gibraltar has reiterated its previously announced revenue and earnings guidance. It expects consolidated revenues to be more than $1 billion. The company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40-$2.55 per share. Adjusted operating income is expected in the range of $110-$117 million. Adjusted operating margin is expected in the range of 10.6-11.1%.



For third-quarter 2019, Gibraltar anticipates to generate revenues in the range of $288-$298 million compared with $280.1 million reported in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings are projected within 84-91 cents per share, indicating an improvement from 71 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Zacks Rank & Peer Releases



Currently, Gibraltar has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



United Rentals URI reported second-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, as well as improved on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share beat the consensus mark of $4.48 by 5.8% and increased 23.1% from the prior-year period. Total revenues of $2.29 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $2.27 billion by 1.1%. Revenues rose 21.1% year over year.



Owens Corning OC reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share in the quarter, beating the consensus mark of $1.13 by 15.9%. Adjusted earnings also increased 11% year over year owing to strong performance of the Roofing business and manufacturing productivity across the board. Net sales of $1.92 billion surpassed analysts' expectation of $1.83 billion by 5.1% in the reported quarter. In addition, the top line was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis, attributable to higher sales volume at Roofing.



Masco Corporation MAS reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, beating the consensus mark of 81 cents by 8.6%. Also, the reported figure increased 15.8% from 76 cents in the year-ago quarter. However, total net sales of $2,275 million missed the consensus estimate of $2,339 million by 2.7% and declined nearly 1% from the prior-year figure of 2,297 million.



Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity



Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.



Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.



See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>