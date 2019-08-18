GHMC seeks bids to raise Rs3.05bn from 10yr muni bonds

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (IFR) - Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp is seeking bids to raise up to Rs3.05bn (US$43m) from 10-year municipal bonds, according to a market source.

The deal will be GHMC's third municipal bond issue. In August last year, it raised Rs1.95bn from 10-year bonds at 9.38% and in February it raised Rs2bn from 10-year bonds at 8.9%, payable semi-annually.

GHMC has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic bidding platform on August 20 from 11:30am to 12:30pmIndia time. It is eyeing Rs1bn, plus a greenshoe option of Rs2.05bn.

SBI Capital Markets is said to be the arranger for the bond issue.

GHMC is planning major capital expenditure on skyways, elevated corridors, multi-level flyovers and road development to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad, the capital of southern India's Telangana state.

The cost for the initial phase of development is around Rs35.2bn, which will be funded through Rs10bn of bonds and Rs15bn of term loans as well as internal accruals, according to Care Ratings. GHMC has already spent around Rs7.21bn of the proposed costs.

The issuer is yet to confirm the size and tenor of the bond offering.