GHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $685.05, changing hands as low as $673.92 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $549.75 per share, with $756.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $680.45.
