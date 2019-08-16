Get Ready to 'Navigate and Immunize' for the Coming Paradigm Shift

As we get ready for the next decade, there is reason to believe big changes are coming. The next 10 years of market activity could look wildly different from the last 10.

Many investors will find themselves unprepared.

According to legendary hedge fund manager and macro investor Ray Dalio, it's possible to "navigate and immunize" a portfolio. This means the prepared investor can navigate the twists and turns of new market conditions and immunize their nest egg against unpleasant surprises.

Dalio explains his thoughts in a new paper called Paradigm Shifts that he published on LinkedIn (you can read it here).

With a net worth in the $18 billion to $20 billion range, Dalio is the most successful hedge fund manager of all time. His views are especially worth considering because his entire money management strategy is rooted in awareness of market history. Whereas the typical quant study might go back 20 years in a single market, he prefers to go back hundreds of years across dozens or even hundreds of markets.

In his new paper, Dalio describes how, periodically, the whole market paradigm changes. On a collective basis, investors adopt a paradigm that represents their belief as to what is happening in markets and why. After a while, investors start behaving as if the paradigm is permanent.

But just as investors get comfortable with the paradigm, something shifts, and the old paradigm gets shattered. Then a new paradigm takes hold, and the process starts all over again.

Dalio observes that these paradigm shifts tend to happen once every 10 years or so. They also tend to overlap with a change in the actual decade — demonstrating how psychology is a factor.

He also observes that the new paradigm often completely reverses certain assumptions of the last one. This is logical given the way market conditions tend to go from one extreme to another over long periods of time.

You can read the bullet point descriptions Dalio uses to describe the paradigms of the past century from 1920 onwards in his full piece.

So, what will the decade of 2020 and beyond bring? We can't know for sure. But there is a strong probability, based on the ebb and flow of market history, that the next 10 years won't look at all like the last 10.

Because paradigm shifts can be jarring, it's important to prepare for volatility and change. One way to handle this is to "navigate" market changes with information and risk management tools.

For example, it's possible to keep tabs on how different asset classes are performing just by watching and comparing them. It's also possible to rebalance a portfolio in the direction of sectors, industries, and asset classes that are behaving well (and away from the ones that aren't).

The idea here is to have a range of exposures in the portfolio so that, no matter which conditions prevail, the portfolio can preserve capital and perform well.

For instance, one portion of a portfolio might be focused on inflation-themed investments to do well in a high-inflation and deteriorating fiat currency environment. Another portion might be invested in tech stocks, to take advantage of disruptive technology trends. Yet another area might tilt bearish via long-dated put options on ETFs, to generate profits if the market declines.

If Dalio is correct, the 2020s are going to be a wild decade, and a whole new paradigm relative to what we've been used to since 2009. But you can prepare — and possibly not only survive, but thrive.

Dr. Richard Smith, the founder and CEO of TradeSmith, is a pioneer of behavioral investing techniques. His company, TradeSmith, is dedicated to empowering individual investors through the use of intuitive, easy-to-use software tools.