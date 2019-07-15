Quantcast

Get Ready for “Shock and Awe” by the Fed

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Get Ready for

(Washington)

The Fed has historically been the level-headed kid at the party, always trying to calm things down when they got out of hand. But that appears to no longer be the case, as Powell surprised even the most dovish investors with his very soft statements last week. What comes next may shock markets-some think the Fed will make a rare 50 bp cut in their July meeting. How the market would react is anyone's guess (likely positive initially). "Historically the Fed has wanted shock and awe when they ease", says the CIO of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

FINSUM : The Fed seems like it wants to go big, despite the fact that unemployment is at record low levels and prices are stable. The central bank clearly wants to keep the bull market rolling.

  • fed
  • Treasuries
  • rates
  • yields
  • bull market
  • cuts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar