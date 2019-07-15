Get Ready for “Shock and Awe” by the Fed

(Washington)

The Fed has historically been the level-headed kid at the party, always trying to calm things down when they got out of hand. But that appears to no longer be the case, as Powell surprised even the most dovish investors with his very soft statements last week. What comes next may shock markets-some think the Fed will make a rare 50 bp cut in their July meeting. How the market would react is anyone's guess (likely positive initially). "Historically the Fed has wanted shock and awe when they ease", says the CIO of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

FINSUM : The Fed seems like it wants to go big, despite the fact that unemployment is at record low levels and prices are stable. The central bank clearly wants to keep the bull market rolling.