Get Ready for a Big Commodities Drop

(Houston)

The Chinese Yuan reached a landmark and worrying level today. It fell to below 7 versus the Dollar, marking its weakest point in 11 years. The weakening currency could help Beijing offset economic weakness from tariffs. "We will see a new wave of depreciation among Asian currencies in the foreseeable future, and there could be further risk-off movements in the global market s. It looks like a tsunami is coming", said an economist at Commerzbank. This will have major implications for commodities as China is the world's biggest consumer, and now that the currency is weaker, it will be harder to buy, meaning prices must come down.

FINSUM : Dollar prices for commodities (almost all are priced in Dollars) will need to come down commensurately with the Yuan in order for the Chinese to maintain their purchasing power.

