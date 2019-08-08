Quantcast

Germany's Siemens Healthineers to buy U.S. firm Corindus for $1.1 bln

By Reuters

Reuters


By Alexander Hübner

MUNICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers has agreed to buy Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion in the biggest acquisition since the Siemens subsidiary listed on the stock market last year.

Healthineers is paying $4.28 per share for Massachusetts-based Corindus, which develops robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, a 77% premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Wednesday.

Corindus made a loss of $35 million last year on revenue of $10.8 million. But Jochen Schmitz, Healthineers' finance chief, told analysts on Thursday he expected the unit to post a profit in 2023.

Corindus' board has approved the deal, Corindus said in a statement, but the deal is still subject to shareholder agreement.

"We believe the transaction will deliver immediate, compelling and certain value to all Corindus stockholders," Corindus Chief Executive Mark Toland said.

Rival Philips is the second-largest shareholder in Corindus with a 12.8% stake, according to Refinitiv data. Healthineers' Schmitz said he doesn't expect a counter bid from the Dutch company.

A Philips spokesman said the company was reviewing the announcement and wouldn't comment further.

In 2015, Philips bought U.S. medical equipment maker Volcano, specialized in equipment for minimally invasive surgery, for $1.2 billion, strengthening its position in image-guided therapies.

Siemens and Corindus said the deal is expected to close by the end of the year.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: CVRS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar