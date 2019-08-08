Germany's Siemens Healthineers buys U.S. firm Corindus for $1.1 bln

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers is buying Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion, the companies announced on Thursday, in the biggest acquisition since the Siemens subsidiary listed on the stock exchange last year.

Germany'sSiemens Healthineers is buying U.S. firm Corindus, which develops robotic systems for minimally invasive vascular therapy procedures, for $4.28 per Corindus share, above the $2.42 closing price of Corindus on Wednesday.

The systems produced by Corindus, which is based in Massachusettswith approximately 100 employees, allow doctors to guide catheters and stent implants with controlling modules.

