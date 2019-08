Reuters





BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Continental AG , Europe's largest listed automotive supplier by revenues, said it was seeking to cut costs after its net profit dropped 41% year-on-year in the second quarter.

"We are responding to the declining market by ensuring rigorous cost discipline and enhancing our competitiveness," CEO Elmar Degenhart said in a.

The Hanover-based company also said it would not invest in battery cell production.