Quantcast

Germany's Allianz grows in Brazil with $734 mln deal

By Reuters

Reuters


BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Germany's insurer Allianz SE will acquire Brazil'sSul America SA auto and property insurance portfolio for 3 billion reais ($734 million) in its largest push into Latin America's biggest economy, it said in a statement on Friday.

The deal represents Allianz' largest investment ever in Brazil, the insurer said. "Insurance in Brazil is expected to grow more than the GDP over the next years, as insurance penetration is very low," said Eduard Folch, chief executive of Allianz' Brazilian unit, in a phone interview.

Sul America will carve out its auto and property operations into a new company that will be acquired by Allianz, Folch said. The deal is expected to close within a year.

($1 = 4.0850 reais)





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Insurance , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar