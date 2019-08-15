Germany would kill a few birds with one green bond

Reuters





By Swaha Pattanaik

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany could kill several birds by issuing one green bond. Raising money solely to manage a shift away from fossil fuels would underscore Berlin's focus on making the transition. It would also give eco-friendly finance a crucial political boost. And it makes economic sense.

Some of the projects could be financed by issuing a green bond. Purists will quibble this is a misnomer if any of the money raised were to be spent on shifting away from fossil fuels rather than truly green projects. But a June report prepared for the European Commission by technical experts recommended sustainable finance classification systems include economic sectors that are not already low carbon to provide an incentive to help mitigate climate change.

Germany wouldn't be the first sovereign with a triple-A credit rating to issue a green bond: Netherlands has already. But a sale by Europe's largest economy would be a much bigger deal. It would show Berlin was serious about the shift away from coal and help promote green finance, which is already attracting major interest from issuers and investors.

And ideally, Merkel's government would exclude green spending from the self-imposed national goal of balancing the budget. In theory, that's unnecessary. The European Commission expects Germany's budget surplus to be 1% of GDP this year and 0.8% of GDP next year. But some of that buffer is already earmarked for hard-to-reverse purposes such as school renovation, more social housing, and speedier internet infrastructure.

The catch is this would push up debt, and Germany's constitution limits the amount of spending that can be financed with new issuance. But there is a degree of flexibility which should be fully used. After all, the European Commission forecasts German public debt will fall to 58.4% of GDP this year and decline further next year. Spending more to secure an environment-friendly future makes even more sense for an economy that is at grave risk of tipping into recession in the present.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Germany is considering ditching its long-cherished balanced budget policy to help finance a costly climate protection programme with new debt, a senior government official told Reuters on Aug. 8.

- The official said that Berlin would link and limit any new debt strictly to the climate protection package that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to seal next month, the official said.

- Merkel's coalition government wants to cushion the effects of a planned exit from coal over the next two decades by pouring at least 40 billion euros ($45 billion) into affected regions to help them manage the shift away from fossil fuels.