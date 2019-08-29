Germany welcomes U.S. readiness to talk with Iran, urges all to play their part

Reuters





HELSINKI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that his country welcomed signs the United States was more willing to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal and that every country, including Iran, should work to end the impasse.

"We welcome the result of the G7 summit in Biarritz, namely that the United States is more willing to talk... Everyone must contribute, including Iran, towards de-escalating the situation in the region and we want to play our part too," Maas told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would meet Iran's president under the right circumstances to end a confrontation over a 2015 nuclear deal.