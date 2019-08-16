Quantcast

Germany ready to ditch balanced budget in case of recession - Spiegel

By Reuters

Reuters


BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany's right-left coalition government would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Fears are mounting that Europe's largest economy could slide into a recession after slumping exports due to a global slowdown, tariff conflicts and Brexit fears translated into a contraction of 0.1% in the second quarter.

Germany has had a balanced budget since 2014, a fiscal rule introduced by former conservative finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and stuck to by his Social Democrat successor Olaf Scholz.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she did not see any need for a fiscal stimulus package to counter the effects of a slowing economy. She added that her government remained committed to a high level of public investment.

Germany has for years faced calls from its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to increase public spending, which would stimulate the economy of the whole monetary union.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar