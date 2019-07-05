German union IG Metall accepts Osram takeover offer

Reuters





BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's largest trade union, IG Metall, on Friday said it did not oppose a takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle for German lighting group Osram after Osram's boards backed it.

IG Metall's Klaus Abel, who sits on Osram's supervisory board, said the union expected Osram's management to stick to its agreements on protecting jobs.

