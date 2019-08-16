Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-German stimulus hopes pull European shares from 6-month lows



(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* Banks lead rally after reports of possible German stimulus

* FTSE lags slightly as technical problem delays open

* China hints that it plans to boost economic growth (Updates to close)

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded from six-monthslows on Friday, ending a tumultuous week on a positive note ashopes of fiscal stimulus from Germany lifted sentiment andsparked a rally in the battered banks sector, helping them posttheir best day in 4-1/2 months.

Germany's right-left coalition government would be preparedto ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt tocounter a possible recession, Der Spiegel magazine reported onFriday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

Germany's DAX .GDAXI , pressured of late by fears of aslide into recession as trade tensions between the United Statesand China flare up, rose 1.3%, and German bonds came off lowsafter the report. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C1R4

"The market is appearing to have some confidence thatGermany will actually conduct some amount of fiscal stimuluswhile being on the brink of recession," said Yousef Abbasi,global market strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in NewYork.

"This would be awfully encouraging. You could potentiallysee money rotate out of the U.S. and into Europe considering thedivergence of performance and valuation we've had in the twodeveloped markets."

Banks .SX7P , which have lost nearly 8% this monthpressured by tumbling bond yields, were the top gainers onFriday up 2.4% to log their best session since early April.

With all other sectors also in the black, the pan-Europeanstocks benchmark .STOXX rose 1.2%, adding to morning gainswhen stimulus hopes from Beijing had supported riskappetite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

The index, however, extended losses to a third straightweek, down 0.5%, as worrying headlines of a global recessionkept investors on edge, largely because of the trade drama.

Central bank stimulus hopes also added to the optimism afterEuropean Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn's comments onThursday fueled expectations for aggressive ECB easingsoon. GVD/EUR

The tech sector .SX8P rose 1.7% propped up by chipmakerstocks after solid earnings from NvidiaNVDA.O and chip gearmaker Applied MaterialsAMAT.O .

AMS AMS.S , Infineon TechIFXGn.DE and STMicroelectronicsSTM.MI rose between 1.2% and 2.1%.

While all major indexes in Europe rose more than 1%,Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE finished up 0.7%, laggingslightly after an outage at the London Stock Exchange due to atechnical glitch cut trading short by almost two hours. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C17Q

In corporate news, specialty chemicals company IMCDIMCD.AS slumped 15% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after itreported weaker-than-expected organic sales in the secondquarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C1CO

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Agamoni Ghosh and Susan Mathewin Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Toby Chopra) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics