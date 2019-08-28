Quantcast

German software firm TeamViewer to float on the stock exchange

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed German software company TeamViewer is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The initial public offering is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, subject to market conditions, TeamViewer said in a.

The IPO is expected to consist of existing shares held by privacy equity firm Permira, the company added.

People familiar with the deal have said in the past that about 30 percent of the firm's shares could be floated, valuing the company at 4-5 billion euros.





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks , IPOs


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar