UPDATE 2-German shares drag Europe lower as BASF profit warning bites



* BASF profit warning hits chemical, auto stocks

* Airlines stocks slip after France proposes eco-tax

* Danske Bank down on second profit warning

By Agamoni Ghosh

July 9 (Reuters) - German shares drove Europe lower onTuesday after a profit warning from chemicals giant BASF citingtrade friction put chemical and auto makers on the back foot,while a slump in copper prices knocked mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed 0.5% lowerwith most major indices in the red but Madrid's IBEX .IBEX managed to outperform.

In the latest evidence of the U.S.-China trade war squeezingbusinesses, BASF BASFn.DE warned that profit would fall belowforecasts for the second quarter and the full year with theslowdown in global growth weighing on the agricultural as wellas auto sectors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24951K

The warning triggered several ratings downgrades frombrokerages and knocked shares in peers such as Bayer BAYGn.DE ,Covestro1COV.DE , Evonik EVKn.DE and Wacker ChemieWCHG.DE while pushing both Europe's chemicals .SX4P and auto indexes .SXAP over 1% lower.

"Not withstanding the softer macro, the magnitude of 2Q19and FY19 profit warning within a span of three months shows thatthe BASF business model offers no obvious benefit from beingalmost everything to everybody in the sector," said JP Morgananalysts in a note.

The basic resources .SXPP sub-sector shed over 2%, themost in the region with miners taking a hit as copper pricescontinued their recent slide on worries over waning demand fromtop consumer China.

Banks .SX7P continued to suffer with Deutsche BankDBKGn.DE extending its losses. It posted its worst day in fivemonths in the prior session as investors questioned the bank'srestructuring targets and its ability to make profits after itundertook a major overhaul. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490YY

Nordic lender Danske BankDANSKE.CO which has beenstruggling to restore trust among investors after disclosing amajor money laundering scandal also weighed on the sector afterthe banks cut its 2019 earnings forecast for the second time.

Airline stocks led by Ryan Air RYA.I and Air France AIRF.PA took a beating after the French government said itplans to introduce an eco-tax on airlines flying out of thecountry. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A2GF

Among the bright spots, defensive sectors such as realestate .SX86P moved higher, while Britain'sOcadoOCDO.L rose over 5% to close at top of the STOXX 600 after the companysaid it was confident about its outlook despite a 46% fall infirst-half core earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A0Z1

After a sharp sell-off in May due to an escalation inU.S.-China trade tensions, European shares made a comeback onhopes that major central banks around the world would adopt alooser monetary policy.

Investors will now be watching out for Federal Reserve ChairJerome Powell's comments from a two-day testimony beforeCongress starting Wednesday for clues about a rate cut.

