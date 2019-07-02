Quantcast

German monthly retail sales drop, confounding expectations

By Reuters

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German retail sales declined by 0.6% on the month in May, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, confounding the consensus for a 0.5% rise and putting a dampener on hopes that household spending will prop up Europe's largest economy.

The economy has been relying on private consumption for growth, a cycle supported by a robust labour market, low interest rates and rising wages. But the Bundesbank has said economic output will fall slightly in the second quarter.

Retail sales are a volatile indicator often subject to revision.

The retail data comes after a survey published last week showed German consumer morale fell heading into July.





