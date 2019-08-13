German investor morale slumps as economic outlook darkens

Reuters





BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors plummeted far more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, and the ZEW institute blamed trade disputes and higher chances of a no-deal Brexit for a worsening outlook in Europe's biggest economy.

ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors fell to -44.1 from -24.5 in July, its lowest level since December 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a drop to -28.5.

Germany's DAX hit a day's low after ZEW published the survey. The weak reading bodes ill for the German economy, which the government expects to grow by a meagre 0.5% this year, and many economists expect to see a contraction in the second quarter when data is released on Wednesday.

"The most recent escalation in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the risk of competitive devaluations and the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit place additional pressure on the already weak economic growth," he said in a statement.

"This will most likely put a further strain on the development of German exports and industrial production," he added.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions fell to -13.5 from -1.1 in the previous month. Analysts had predicted a reading of -7.0.

"The ZEW survey gives a further clear warning signal of recession for the German economy," said Uwe Burkert, chief economist at LBBW Research.

Germany ZEW indicator