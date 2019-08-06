Quantcast

German industrial orders beat expectations in June

By Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose far more than expected in June, data showed on Tuesday and the Economy Ministry said the downward trend for this sector of Europe's biggest economy had slowed noticeably in the second quarter.

Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods were up 2.5% from the previous month, the biggest jump since August 2017, boosted by a big rise in bookings for big-ticket items from non-euro zone countries, the Ministry said. That exceeded the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.5% increase.

The reading for May was revised up to -2.0 from a previously reported -2.2%.





