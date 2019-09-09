German immunotherapy biotech BioNTech files for a $100 million US IPO

BioNTech, a German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Mainz, Germany-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $150 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BNTX. BioNTech filed confidentially on June 19, 2019. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
