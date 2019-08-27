Quantcast

German economy contracted on weaker exports in second quarter

By Reuters

Reuters


BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Weaker exports were the main reason for Germany's shrinking economy in the second quarter, detailed data showed on Tuesday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1% contraction on the quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell more strongly than imports from April to June which meant that net trade deducted 0.5 percentage points from overall economic expansion.

