German data props up European shares after two-day sell-off

* Main markets steadier but still slightly lower

* Two-day fall since Friday was biggest in 3 yrs

* German industry orders show recovery in June

Aug 6 (Reuters) - European shares were marginally lower onTuesday, steadying slightly after posting their biggest two-daydrop in over 3 years, as upbeat German data soothed some of thenerves around the past week's escalation of U.S.-China tradetensions.

By 0714 GMT, the pan-European benchmark stocks index STOXX600 .STOXX was down just 0.1% with Britain's commodity-heavyFTSE 100 .FTSE underperforming .

Washington on Monday formally tagged China a currencymanipulator for the first time since 1994, responding toBeijing's allowing of the yuan CNY= to weaken past 7 perdollar for the first time in a decade.

Although the yuan steadied on Tuesday after a 2.3% slump inthe past three days, analysts saw China's decision as a signalthat it will not back down and that a trade war which is alreadyaffecting global growth will only worsen from here.

Against that, however, was data showing German industrialorders were up 2.5% in June from the previous month, the biggestjump since August 2017. Germany's DAX .GDAXI gained 0.3% inresponse and the German-dominated auto sector .SXAP led gainsamongst sub-sector indexes.

Earnings in the region were mixed with shares of DeutschePost DPWGn.DE rising nearly 3% after the German post andlogistics group affirmed its guidance for the second half of2019 and 2020. Switzerland'sOC OerlikonOERL.S fell 1.5%after the industrial group cut its 2019 guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2520OLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2520QZ

In M&A, shares of Germany's Metro B4B.DE slumped 8% afterCzech businessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicleconfirmed it would not raise its 5.8 billion euro bid for theGerman retailer and wholesaler.