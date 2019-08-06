Quantcast

German data props up European shares after two-day sell-off

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* Main markets steadier but still slightly lower

* Two-day fall since Friday was biggest in 3 yrs

* German industry orders show recovery in June

Aug 6 (Reuters) - European shares were marginally lower onTuesday, steadying slightly after posting their biggest two-daydrop in over 3 years, as upbeat German data soothed some of thenerves around the past week's escalation of U.S.-China tradetensions.

By 0714 GMT, the pan-European benchmark stocks index STOXX600 .STOXX was down just 0.1% with Britain's commodity-heavyFTSE 100 .FTSE underperforming .

Washington on Monday formally tagged China a currencymanipulator for the first time since 1994, responding toBeijing's allowing of the yuan CNY= to weaken past 7 perdollar for the first time in a decade.

Although the yuan steadied on Tuesday after a 2.3% slump inthe past three days, analysts saw China's decision as a signalthat it will not back down and that a trade war which is alreadyaffecting global growth will only worsen from here.

Against that, however, was data showing German industrialorders were up 2.5% in June from the previous month, the biggestjump since August 2017. Germany's DAX .GDAXI gained 0.3% inresponse and the German-dominated auto sector .SXAP led gainsamongst sub-sector indexes.

Earnings in the region were mixed with shares of DeutschePost DPWGn.DE rising nearly 3% after the German post andlogistics group affirmed its guidance for the second half of2019 and 2020. Switzerland'sOC OerlikonOERL.S fell 1.5%after the industrial group cut its 2019 guidance. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2520OLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2520QZ

In M&A, shares of Germany's Metro B4B.DE slumped 8% afterCzech businessman Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicleconfirmed it would not raise its 5.8 billion euro bid for theGerman retailer and wholesaler. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; ReutersMessaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar