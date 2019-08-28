German consumer morale stable despite weaker growth outlook - GfK

Reuters





BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German consumer morale remained unexpectedly stable heading into September, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that household spending will continue to prop Europe's largest economy despite its deteriorating growth outlook.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of about 2,000 Germans, was unchanged at 9.7 compared with the previous month. The reading beat a Reuters Poll of analysts who had expected a decline to 9.6.

Household spending has become an important pillar of support in Germany as its exports falter. Domestic demand is boosted by record-high employment, above-inflation pay increases and low borrowing costs.

"Consumers are heading into an economic maelstrom," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said. He pointed to the survey's sub-indicator for economic expectations which fell to its lowest level in more than six and a half years.

"Trade conflicts with the United States and the threat of tariffs for German exports as well as ongoing Brexit negotiations and the prospect of a no-deal Brexit mean that consumers are seeing an increased risk of recession in Germany."

However, income expectations declined only slightly while consumers' propensity to buy even improved, the survey showed, suggesting that both are defying the current economic downturn.

This means the conditions should be in place for domestic demand to provide impulses for the sluggish economy in the coming months, Buerkl said.

Sept 19 Aug 19 Sept 18 Consumer climate 9.7 9.7 10.3 Consumer climate components Aug 19 July 19 Aug 18 - willingness to buy 48.8 46.3 54.5 - income expectations 50.1 50.8 51.5 - business cycle expectations -12.0 -3.7 18.6

NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the

development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth

in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in

comparison with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator

corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private

consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance

between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you

think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects

the assessment of those questioned of the general economic

situation in the next 12 months.