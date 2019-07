Reuters





LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year government bond yield was set for its biggest one-day jump in almost three months on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after data showed employment in the United States rebounded strongly in June.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 4 basis points at -0.35% , set for its biggest daily rise since April 12.

Other euro zone bond yields also rose on the day, with Italian bond yields 6-11 bps higher across the curve. ,