German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

German American Bancorp, Inc. ( GABC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.76, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GABC was $30.76, representing a -19.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.20 and a 17.4% increase over the 52 week low of $26.20.

GABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.85%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

