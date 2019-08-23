German American Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GABC

In trading on Friday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.90, changing hands as low as $29.62 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GABC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.20 per share, with $37.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.69.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »