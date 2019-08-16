Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Gerdau S.A. ( GGB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.016 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.88% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.05, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGB was $3.05, representing a -35.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.71 and a 4.45% increase over the 52 week low of $2.92.

GGB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as POSCO ( PKX ) and Nucor Corporation ( NUE ). GGB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GGB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.5%, compared to an industry average of -38.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.