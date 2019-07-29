Quantcast

Georgian bank TBC appoints Nikoloz Enukidze as chairman

By Reuters

July 29 (Reuters) - Georgian lender TBC Bank Group Plc on Monday said it has appointed independent director Nikoloz Enukidze as the company's chairman with immediate effect, less than a week after its former chief Mamuka Khazaradze stepped down.

Last week, the company said Khazaradze and his deputy Badri Japaridze decided to step down from TBC's board, a day after prosecutors charged them with money laundering.

The company's underlying net profit for the first half of the year rose 18.8% to 258.3 million laris ($88.92 million), TBC Bank said on Monday.

($1 = 2.9050 laris)





