George Weston's Preferred Shares Series IV Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.62 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 4.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:
In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO
) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO
) are trading flat.