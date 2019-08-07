Quantcast

GeoPark (GPRK) Shares Enter Oversold Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $16.51 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of GeoPark Ltd, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 - by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 38.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at 31.7, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 38.7, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 30.7. A bullish investor could look at GPRK's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GPRK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.89 per share, with $21.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.57. GeoPark Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day.

GeoPark Ltd 1 Year Performance Chart

