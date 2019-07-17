Geo Group Inc (GEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Geo Group Inc ( GEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GEO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.66, the dividend yield is 10.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GEO was $18.66, representing a -31.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.06 and a 2.64% increase over the 52 week low of $18.18.

GEO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). GEO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.77%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.