Geo Group (GEO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Geo Group (GEO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.01, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private prison operator had lost 3.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GEO as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, GEO is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $610.10 million, up 4.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, which would represent changes of +8.5% and +6.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GEO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GEO is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GEO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

It is also worth noting that GEO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.