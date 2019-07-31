GenZ and the Brands of the Future

(0:40) - Generation Z's Involvement In the Stock Market

(2:10) - Apple vs. Android Phones

(6:15) - Food Delivery, Streaming and E-commerce

(11:25) - Popular Social Media Platforms For Generation Z

(16:50) - What Apparel Brands Is Gen Z Buying?

(22:00) - eSports Growing Popularity and Favorite Restaranuts

(29:50) - Episode Roundup: LYFT, UBER, LULU, NKE, UAA, SNE, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, DPZ, CMG, PBPB, WING, TWTR , SNAP, FB

Welcome to Episode #187 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she's joined by Zacks summer intern, Zach Stutler, to talk about Generation Z and the brands that stock investors should be considering if they want to tap the lucrative market for young people.

GenZ, as they are known, now range in age from about 2 years old to 21 or 22 years old, depending on who you ask.

Connection is Like Breathing

This is the first completely digitally connected generation. They were in grade school when the iPhone came out and have no recollection of devices like the standard mobile phone.

Does Apple AAPL still hold cache for this generation, as they did with Millennials?

They're also the first generation to be on social media throughout most of their school years and into adulthood. Facebook FB is "in" for their parents, who are GenXers, but do GenZers use it?

Or is Instagram more their style?

They're the first generation to come of age using Snapchat SNAP . How many older GenZers still have it on their phone? That loyalty could translate into big things for Snap in the next few years.

Twitter TWTR has long been among the smallest of the social media platforms. Will GenZ embrace it for news?

The Death of the Mall

Having grown up exposed to social media in their pockets, GenZ still likes to make connections.

Specifically, despite Amazon AMZN making it easy to get next day delivery, they still like to do what generations before them did: and that's hang out at the mall.

What else should you know about GenZ and brands they love?

Find out on this week's podcast episode.

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of AMZN and FB in her personal portfolio.]

