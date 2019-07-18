Quantcast

Genuine Parts (GPC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Genuine Parts CompanyGPC has reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share in second-quarter 2019, whereas it recorded $1.59 in the prior-year quarter. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 in the reported quarter.

The company recorded net income of $224.4 million in second-quarter 2019, down from $227 million in the prior-year quarter.

Genuine Parts reported net sales of $4.93 billion, up 2.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. Net sales included 1.6% comparable growth, roughly 2.7% from acquisitions, partly offset by 1.5% adverse impact of foreign currency translation and 0.5% attributable to the sale of Grupo Auto Todo in first-quarter 2019.

Operating profit decreased to $385.6 million from $390.2 million in second-quarter 2018. Selling, administrative and other expenses rose to $1.22 billion from $1.15 billion a year ago.

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genuine Parts Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genuine Parts Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genuine Parts Company Quote

Segmental Results

The Automotive segment's net sales improved to $2.77 billion from the year-ago figure of $2.74 billion. However, the segment's operating profit declined to $228.4 million in the reported quarter from $243.6 million a year ago.

The Industrial Parts segment's net sales rose to $1.68 billion from $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, operating profit increased to $136.3 million from $125.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Business Products segment's net sales fell to $477.7 million from $483.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Operating profit for the segment declined to $20.9 million from $21.4 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents of $562.6 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $355.1 million as of Jun 30, 2018. As of Jun 30, 2019, long-term debt increased to $2.9 billion from $2.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2018.

Guidance

In 2019, Genuine Parts expects sales to rise 4.5-5.5%. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $5.65 to $5.75 down from $5.81-$5.96 in the prior quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Genuine Parts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Copart, Inc CPRT , CarMax, Inc KMX and AutoZone, Inc AZO , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Copart has an expected long-term growth rate of 20%. In the past six months, shares of the company have shot up 53.9%.

CarMax has an expected long-term growth rate of 12.6%. In the past six months, shares of the company have rallied 37.5%.

AutoZone has an expected long-term growth rate of 12.2%. In the past six months, shares of the company have improved 37.4%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX): Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: KMX , AZO , GPC , CPRT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar