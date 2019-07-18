Genuine Parts (GPC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Genuine Parts CompanyGPC has reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share in second-quarter 2019, whereas it recorded $1.59 in the prior-year quarter. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 in the reported quarter.
The company recorded net income of $224.4 million in second-quarter 2019, down from $227 million in the prior-year quarter.
Genuine Parts reported net sales of $4.93 billion, up 2.3% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. Net sales included 1.6% comparable growth, roughly 2.7% from acquisitions, partly offset by 1.5% adverse impact of foreign currency translation and 0.5% attributable to the sale of Grupo Auto Todo in first-quarter 2019.
Operating profit decreased to $385.6 million from $390.2 million in second-quarter 2018. Selling, administrative and other expenses rose to $1.22 billion from $1.15 billion a year ago.
The Automotive segment's net sales improved to $2.77 billion from the year-ago figure of $2.74 billion. However, the segment's operating profit declined to $228.4 million in the reported quarter from $243.6 million a year ago.
The Industrial Parts segment's net sales rose to $1.68 billion from $1.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, operating profit increased to $136.3 million from $125.2 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Business Products segment's net sales fell to $477.7 million from $483.2 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Operating profit for the segment declined to $20.9 million from $21.4 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Financial Position
Genuine Parts had cash and cash equivalents of $562.6 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $355.1 million as of Jun 30, 2018. As of Jun 30, 2019, long-term debt increased to $2.9 billion from $2.5 billion as of Jun 30, 2018. Guidance
In 2019, Genuine Parts expects sales to rise 4.5-5.5%. The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $5.65 to $5.75 down from $5.81-$5.96 in the prior quarter. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
